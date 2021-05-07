Suspended Magashule likely to attend ANC NEC meeting this weekend

Siyanda Ndlovu

At the top of the agenda this weekend will be the implementation of the step aside resolution and Ace Magashule and others' susp

When is a suspension a suspension? The answer to this is currently as clear as mud where the ANC’s suspended Secretary-general Ace Magashule is confirmed.

The ANC has confirmed that Magashule will attend this weekend’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting. This despite his suspension letter, written on Monday and leaked on Wednesday, clearly indicating that he would not be allowed to participate in any party duties while suspended.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said all officials who are expected to attend the meeting will be participating in the meeting. He would not confirm whether Magashule would be among the attendees, but his vehement refusal to verify that Magashule would not seemed to indicate the SG still might have a role to play.

At the top of the agenda will be the implementation of the step aside resolution adopted at the ANC’s 2017 national conference.

Magashule this week defied the ANC national working committee’s (NWC’s) decision to suspend him after he failed to voluntarily step down from his post within the 30-day grace period he was given.

This has since created confusion about the latest developments regarding Magashule’s suspension.

His suspension means he may is not allowed to carry out any of his duties as secretary-general, represent the organisation publicly, or make any public pronouncements. He is also prohibited from mobilising any ANC structures on matters both related or unrelated to his stepping aside.

Mabe refused to be drawn into questions on whether Magashule was still carrying out his duties as the secretary-general of the party.

He was asked if Magashule has been coming to the office but still remained mum on that.

Speaking out on Thursday morning, a defiant Magashule said he remained in his post until his appeal challenging his suspension had been heard.

“Nothing is going on with me, I’m still the secretary-general,” he told EWN in an interview.

Magashule, is facing fraud and corruption charges in the Free State, confirmed his letter to Ramaphosa was legitimate and said it was Ramaphosa, in fact, who had been suspended.

This has been disputed by several senior leaders of the ANC who said he did not have the authority to suspend the ANC president.

Magashule also claimed his opponents were using state organs against him and his allies in the ANC.

Mabe said that Magashule remains a member of the ANC and that should there be any developments the nation will be updated.