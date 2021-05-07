Rorisang Kgosana
7 May 2021
5:10 am
ANC, DA drag heels in cleaning up shop – analysts

Rorisang Kgosana

Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo has dismissed the ANC’s actions on corrupt officials as just an image booster.

Picture: Jacques Nelles
There seems to be no concerted drive for political parties to clean up their acts despite the ANC suspending implicated top members and the Democratic Alliance facing a series of fake qualification scandals, say political experts. While ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule faced suspension for not stepping aside from his duties last week and the party recently suspended former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and the women’s league’s provincial secretary, Bitsa Lenkopane, the ANC gave the impression it had started to act against transgressing party members. But while there was a will and a drive for the ruling party to...

