Magashule suspends Ramaphosa from the ANC

Magashule, who was suspended on Wednesday for failing to step aside over his corruption charges, said his deputy, Jessie Duarte, did not have the authority to suspend him.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, in a strange turn of events, has suspended party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I have also, in accordance with the powers vested in me as the Secretary General of the ANC, and furthermore in full compliance with the relevant conference Resolutions summarily suspend the President of the ANC, comrade Cyril Ramaphosa,” Magashule said in a statement on Wednesday.

Magashule, who was suspended on Wednesday for failing to step aside over his corruption charges, said his deputy, Jessie Duarte, did not have the authority to suspend him, saying her letter was “fatally flawed and unconstitutional”.

“I herewith announce that I am immediately, and formally, appealing this unconstitutional suspension. In terms of the ANC Constitution, my suspension is thus wholly suspended, until my appeal has been heard, and it’s final outcome announced.”

Mutiny?

Magashule also encouraged party members who had been served with similar suspension letters to join him and “also follow the appropriate internal appeal processes”.

“I as secretary-general – who is duty bound to uphold the ANC constitution and all administrative processes – urge them to also follow the appropriate internal appeal processes. It follows that the suspensions of all affected members will also in terms of the ANC Constitution be suspended with immediate effect,” Magashule said.

