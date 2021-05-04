Magashule step-aside saga drags on and on

The removal of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is proving difficult for the ANC, whose national working committee (NWC) was last night still in behind-the-scenes discussions about his plight and that of many others affected by the party’s step-aside ruling. Magashule was reportedly ready to step aside after being convinced by former ANC president Thabo Mbeki and former party deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe to do so. ALSO READ: Is this the end of the road for Ace Magashule? The ANC top six officials, including Magashule, met on Sunday night but the outcome of the meeting was not communicated. Yesterday ANC national...

The removal of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is proving difficult for the ANC, whose national working committee (NWC) was last night still in behind-the-scenes discussions about his plight and that of many others affected by the party’s step-aside ruling.

Magashule was reportedly ready to step aside after being convinced by former ANC president Thabo Mbeki and former party deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe to do so.

ALSO READ: Is this the end of the road for Ace Magashule?

The ANC top six officials, including Magashule, met on Sunday night but the outcome of the meeting was not communicated.

Yesterday ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe confirmed that the ANC was still in session.

“The meeting is still on … we will advise if we are issuing a statement,” Mabe said.

It is understood that Magashule backers within the national executive committee (NEC) were adamant that he should be allowed more time to consult before stepping aside.

Some like treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the matter should not be rushed.

Magashule supporters in the Free State, his home province, said the NEC decision to enforce the party national conference resolution on step-aside was being done to please the Democratic Alliance (DA), something that was dismissed by the party.

In fact, the step-aside issue was part of several resolutions taken by party branch delegates during the 2017 Nasrec national conference where the current NEC was elected.