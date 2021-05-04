Eric Naki
4 May 2021
Magashule step-aside saga drags on and on

Eric Naki

The ANC top six officials, including Magashule, met on Sunday night but the outcome of the meeting was not communicated.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images.
The removal of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is proving difficult for the ANC, whose national working committee (NWC) was last night still in behind-the-scenes discussions about his plight and that of many others affected by the party’s step-aside ruling. Magashule was reportedly ready to step aside after being convinced by former ANC president Thabo Mbeki and former party deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe to do so. ALSO READ: Is this the end of the road for Ace Magashule? The ANC top six officials, including Magashule, met on Sunday night but the outcome of the meeting was not communicated. Yesterday ANC national...

