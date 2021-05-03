Military ‘snubs public protector’

Sipho Mabena

Military Command Council has refused to cooperate with the public protector in the investigation into alleged irregularities around SANDF.

The Military Command Council (MCC) has refused to cooperate with the public protector in the investigation into alleged irregularities around the SA National Defence Force’s (SANDF) procurement of Interferon from Cuba. “The public protector has not received cooperation,” spokesman Oupa Segwale said yesterday.

Kobus Marais, Democratic Alliance’s spokesman on defence, revealed yesterday that despite enquiries by the public protector, and a final reminder sent on Friday, the MCC has yet to provide any information.

The information is related to the alleged irregular procurement of the Interferon, also known as Heberon Alpha-2B, which the SANDF intended to use as Covid-19 treatment for its troops.

This despite the medication not being registered for use by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

SANDF spokesman Sphiwe Dlamini said he was not aware that the public protector could not get any information from MCC but said the matter will be followed up