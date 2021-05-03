End of road for Ace Magashule?
Eric Naki
He failed to abide by a step-aside order and vacate the office by Friday’s deadline.
File picture. ANC Secretary General, Ace Magashule appears at Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court with his co-accused, including 3 people arrested last night on February 19, 2021 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Magashule were arrested, charged and released on bail in connection with the multimillion rand asbestos contract scandal in the Free State. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)