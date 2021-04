ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s failure to step aside as instructed has thrown a spanner in the works for Luthuli House, which is grappling with the issue amid reports that Magashule has appealed the sanction against him. An appeal could frustrate the entire process and undermine the ANC's authority to deal with corruption in its ranks, since Magashule refusing to go will encourage Supra Mahumapelo and others to follow suit. This means all those in similar scenarios will remain in their positions - thanks to the ANC’s ill-defined policy which allows members who submitted appeals to continue being active in party...

An appeal could frustrate the entire process and undermine the ANC’s authority to deal with corruption in its ranks, since Magashule refusing to go will encourage Supra Mahumapelo and others to follow suit.

This means all those in similar scenarios will remain in their positions – thanks to the ANC’s ill-defined policy which allows members who submitted appeals to continue being active in party duties and serving in state institutions.

Earlier reports said Magashule had lodged an appeal. If indeed he has done so, this will open the floodgates for others accused of corruption and other serious crimes like him to follow suit.

NEC will handle the matter next week

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe refused to confirm why Magashule failed to step aside as expected, after the deadline for him to do so passed. Mabe said the party’s national working committee (NWC) would sit on Monday to discuss the development and other matters.

“We are having an NEC meeting next week. The NEC will receive a report from the NWC which will be seized with the matter on Monday,” Mabe said, declining to elaborate.

Mabe also declined to confirm whether Magashule had, in fact, launched an appeal and could not explain why the NEC plans to convene again to discuss a matter that was apparently finalised at their previous meeting.

The 30-day deadline set by the NEC for Magashule and others charged with serious crimes to step aside has come and gone. That the party gave him another lifeline could be a temporary measure, as some fear this will undermine party authority and render the ANC conference resolution on stepping aside a farce.

An appeal means Magashule will continue with his secretary-general duties as if nothing happened. He also has the option to take the matter to the courts – further delaying it and prolonging his stay.

His close ally and comrade in the so-called Zuma faction of the party, Mahumapelo, ANC MP and former North West premier, already said he would appeal his five-year suspension by the North West ANC interim provincial committee (IPC). He and ANC Women’s league provincial secretary Bitsa Lekonyane were found guilty of misconduct for sowing divisions in the party.

This was after they ran a parallel factional political rally during the recent by-elections in the North West, just metres away from the officially sanctioned election rally. As if this was not enough, Mahumapelo asked the mayor of JB Marks municipality, Kgotso Khumalo, to disobey the step aside policy as ordered by the ANC.

Nothing prevents any other ANC members, from NEC down to branch levels, from employing Magashule and Supra’s delaying tactics, which could render ANC disciplinary processes a farce all the way.

Magashule gave his stamp of authority to the brewing rebellion when he said Mahumapelo’s ANC membership was still intact despite his suspension.

Magashule’s statement was interpreted to mean Mahumapelo will continue with his ANC activities. With their appeal in place, Magashule and Mahumapelo will also be attending and participating fully in the upcoming ANC national general council (NGC) and campaign for the ANC in the 27 October local government elections.

The Zuma-styled continuous appeals strategy has often made a mockery of ANC disciplinary processes and exposed the party as being slack on corruption.

The list of members facing serious criminal charges submitted by party provincial secretaries could remain just as that, lists. Each member could decide to appeal, slowing down the process.

Magashule himself undermined the NEC decision that those criminally charged must step aside when he asked that provincial secretaries also include those with only allegations against them. However, Northern Cape ANC secretary Deshi Ngxanga vowed to ignore Magashule’s instruction and only listed those facing serious criminal charges.

In his approach, the SG eyed fellow party big shots such as party president Cyril Ramaphosa, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, and NEC members Nomvula Mokonyane and Zizi Kodwa who would have to step aside because of bribery allegations against them emanating from the Zondo commission.

This supported the stance of certain Zuma faction diehards such as Mpumalanga provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali and the Free State’s Fezile Dabi region, who demanded the entire top six should step aside, not just Magashule.

This view, however, is not shared by Free State regions, some of which supported the step aside policy and the 2017 Nasrec resolution.

Magashule’s home town of Parys is in Fezile Dabi, which borders Gauteng.

Step aside policy always mired in controversy

The whole “step aside” issue was mired in contradictions from the start. Had Magashule not been indicted in court, he would have been the main coordinator of the step aside process against members, as the guidelines on the policy require.

Another glaring contradiction is the fact that Magashule and Mahumapelo’s appeals will finally land in the lap of Nomvula Mokonyane as chairperson of the ANC national disciplinary appeal committee, who is also considered to be a member of their faction in the party.

Mokonyane herself stands to answer to allegations she was bribed by Bosasa, meaning she is not completely without skin in the game. Some in the ANC fear she will not only try to cover her allies but, more importantly, save her own skin.

Another strange element in the process is the fact that prior to stepping aside, Magashule sought counsel from former ANC leaders, including Thabo Mbeki. It is said that the pair have been unable to see eye to eye for decades.

Mbeki never attended NEC meetings as its ex-officio member under Zuma and when Magashule came to Luthuli House failed to invite him to meetings or include him in party campaigns.

Similarly, Mahumapelo’s appeal will not only be handled by Mokonyane, but he was also instructed to get guidance from Mbeki as he began his five-year suspension.

Life could become very cold for Magashule outside the party

If Magashule does obey the ANC order and step aside, he is likely to face a long life of isolation on the political sidelines, as he won’t be able to participate in any party activities.

Although some have already launched social media #Ace forPresident2022 campaigns, his political support is believed to be minimal.

Zuma’s supporters won’t necessary translate into Magashule supporters, although they could form its base if he were to break away and form a political party outside the ANC.

This option has its hurdles, considering how poor parties formed out of disgruntlement against the ANC have performed in elections.

Cope initially grew rapidly in 2009, but this bubble burst in subsequent elections. The EFF had been steadily growing at every election since 2014, but indications are it has reached a ceiling, as evidenced by its poor performance in the recent series of by-elections.