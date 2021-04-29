Eric Naki
As D-Day nears, will Ace Magashule stay or step aside?

Among the top six, most favoured the strict implementation of the step-aside decision, with only treasurer-general Paul Mashatile still seemingly unsure about it.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
On the eve of the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s D-Day, the ANC top brass is said to be in two minds – but they will have to bear the consequences either way. Letting him off would confirm accusations that the governing party is weak on corruption involving its members. Also, the party must be firm on discipline to make an example in line with its decision to “draw the line on the sand” on widespread corruption. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa takes strong stand on Magashule's turf According to an ANC source, “giving Magashule a stay of execution would make it difficult...

