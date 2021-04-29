As D-Day nears, will Ace Magashule stay or step aside?

On the eve of the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s D-Day, the ANC top brass is said to be in two minds – but they will have to bear the consequences either way. Letting him off would confirm accusations that the governing party is weak on corruption involving its members. Also, the party must be firm on discipline to make an example in line with its decision to “draw the line on the sand” on widespread corruption. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa takes strong stand on Magashule's turf According to an ANC source, “giving Magashule a stay of execution would make it difficult...

According to an ANC source, “giving Magashule a stay of execution would make it difficult for the party to contain ill discipline in its ranks”.

“There is pressure from both ANC factions.

“With that in mind, the party is caught between a rock and a hard place. But they must bite the bullet and act against Ace,” said the source.

Among the top six, most favoured the strict implementation of the step-aside decision, with only treasurer-general Paul Mashatile still seemingly unsure about it.

Recently, Mashatile said his feeling was that the step-aside issue should not be rushed. With Magashule’s perceived ally and deputy, Jessie Duarte, already demanded that Magashule obey the party decision, the odds are stacked against him.

Mashatile’s timidity on the issue was attributed to his long relationship with the so-called “premier league”.

Magashule is likely to fight back, having organised his ground forces.

His factional allies such as ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo, Ekurhuleni ANC regional chairperson and mayor Mzwandile Masina and the Free State’s Fezile Dabi regional leadership rejected the step-aside order and demanded Ace be left alone. Indications were that Magashule may not go.

He is likely to play delaying tactics, one of which is for him to seek counsel from former ANC leaders such as Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, Mathews Phosa and Jacob Zuma. He has already met Phosa and Zuma and could use the fact that he has yet to hold discussions with Mbeki and Motlanthe before reporting to the top six as an excuse to stay put.