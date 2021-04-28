Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
28 Apr 2021
5:20 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

Limpopo ANCYL pleads for step-aside rule review

Alex Japho Matlala

'The ANCYL in Limpopo is of the view that it is not too late to reconsider the step-aside stance in the interest of closing ranks within the ANC.'

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy
  The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo is not on the same page as its mother body on the party’s contentious step-aside resolution. The move, which many believed would widen existing cracks between the party’s wings, the youth league and the women’s league, was widely criticised by the ANCYL, which wrote a letter of concern to the party’s national executive committee (NEC) yesterday asking for the resolution to be put aside. In the letter, the league labelled it a “draconian rule” meant to divide the party beyond repair. ALSO READ: Magashule hometown comes out swinging for embattled ANC leader...

Read more on these topics