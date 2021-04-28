Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
28 Apr 2021
5:00 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

What freedom? Many South Africans have little to celebrate

Brian Sokutu

For the disillusioned millions still living in poverty 27 years after SA’s first democratic election, ‘true freedom remains elusive’, says President Cyril Ramaphosa in his Freedom Day speech.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
  From Hendrik Verwoerd to FW de Klerk, black South Africans may have suffered immensely under apartheid, but glaring weaknesses in the past 27 years of ANC rule in addressing the plight of the previously disadvantaged masses have left many disillusioned about the true meaning of Freedom Day. At the opening of the Charlotte Maxeke Recreational Centre in Botshabelo in the Free State, President Cyril Ramaphosa saluted what he described as “today’s generation of men and women who have taken up the cause of freedom – equality, non-racialism, non-sexism and human rights for all”. “On this day we recall the...

