What freedom? Many South Africans have little to celebrate

From Hendrik Verwoerd to FW de Klerk, black South Africans may have suffered immensely under apartheid, but glaring weaknesses in the past 27 years of ANC rule in addressing the plight of the previously disadvantaged masses have left many disillusioned about the true meaning of Freedom Day. At the opening of the Charlotte Maxeke Recreational Centre in Botshabelo in the Free State, President Cyril Ramaphosa saluted what he described as “today’s generation of men and women who have taken up the cause of freedom – equality, non-racialism, non-sexism and human rights for all”. “On this day we recall the...

From Hendrik Verwoerd to FW de Klerk, black South Africans may have suffered immensely under apartheid, but glaring weaknesses in the past 27 years of ANC rule in addressing the plight of the previously disadvantaged masses have left many disillusioned about the true meaning of Freedom Day.

At the opening of the Charlotte Maxeke Recreational Centre in Botshabelo in the Free State, President Cyril Ramaphosa saluted what he described as “today’s generation of men and women who have taken up the cause of freedom – equality, non-racialism, non-sexism and human rights for all”.

“On this day we recall the historic events of the 27th of April 1994, when we voted for the first time,” said Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ: ‘Our people deserve better’- Ramaphosa slams corrupt officials

Conceding that millions of South Africans still lived in conditions of poverty and deprivation, he said: “For those who continue to suffer from lack of basic of services like running water, living in fear of violence and crime; and those who have no jobs to support themselves and their families, true freedom remains elusive.

“The legacy of apartheid remains a defining feature of our land.”

For the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and 1960 Sharpeville massacre survivor Selloane Phethane, South Africa under the ANC still had a long way to go in demonstrating change from apartheid.

Said Cosatu national spokesman Sizwe Pamla: “We are witnessing the deep entrenchment of neoliberalism and the abandonment of national democratic tasks by the current sixth administration.

“There is a lack of shared perspective within the alliance around radical economic transformation, which underpins this phase of our revolution.

“The gap between the rich and the poor has widened.

“The country’s rate of unemployment has soared to unprecedented levels and attempts at revitalising the capitalist economy, within the neoliberal framework of cutbacks and bail-outs, have only induced new and bigger rounds of crises.”

ALSO READ: South Africa: A nation of insiders and outsiders

Phethane, a member of the Khulumani Support Group, was a pupil when the Sharpeville massacre occurred in 1960.

“I don’t see any changes under the ANC government.

“The ANC does not care about the survivors of the Sharpeville massacre, with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission having done little in terms of reparations for the victims. My child was killed and I was tortured by apartheid security forces.

“We are asking the government to help us.

“If you can come and visit the survivors of the 1960 massacre, you will cry,” said Phethane.

Independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga, University of South Africa political science professor Dirk Kotze and Khulumani national director Dr Marjorie Jobson, said South Africa should pride itself for having established institutions of democracy.

Said Mathekga: “I think the biggest challenges are inequality, corruption and maintaining the quality of democracy.”

Said Kotze: “We have cultivated a general respect for the constitution, holding successive free and fair elections; a vibrant multiparty political dispensation, an independent civil society and being a respected international actor – especially in Africa.”

Said Jobson: “The constitution is possibly our most powerful tool to address all our challenges.

“Sadly, the potential for oppressive practices continues in services like the Saps [SA Police Service], which has not transformed.”

brians@citizen.co.za