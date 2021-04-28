Alex Japho Matlala
28 Apr 2021
5:35 am
Violence mars ANC meetings ahead of conference season

Alex Japho Matlala

Police in Limpopo said on Tuesday they were investigating cases of common assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Picture: Michel Bega
The Limpopo ANC regional elective conference season got off to a bloody start after two people were stabbed during branch general meetings (BGM) at the weekend in Dennilton, outside Groblersdal, in the Sekhukhune region on Sunday. Limpopo has five regions: Norman Mashabane, with 129 branches, Vhembe 127, Sekhukhune 118, Peter Mokaba 113 and Waterberg with 80 branches. But only the three biggest will elect their preferred leaders between May and June. The contest in Sekhukhune is between three ANC bigwigs: current chair Stan Ramaila, current deputy Julia Mathebe and Mogale Nchabeleng. Nchabeleng is chief of staff in the premier’s office....

