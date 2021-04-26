Ace Magashule is being targeted by ANC step-aside rules, says Yengeni

Thapelo Lekabe

The ANC veteran says he is not opposed to the rules, but they should be implemented equally to all party members.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni on Sunday said he believed ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was being unfairly targeted by the governing party’s “step-aside” rules.

Speaking in an interview on eNCA’s Power to Truth with JJ Tabane, Yengeni said all ANC members charged with corruption or other serious crimes should be disciplined, not just certain individuals in the party.

“Discipline must not have eyes, discipline must apply to all equally. Some of these disciplinary measures have eyes, they target certain people,” he said.

Yengeni, a well known supporter of Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma, said he was not opposed to the rules being implemented to deal with corrupt ANC members who bring the party into disrepute.

“We are not against discipline in the organisation. As a soldier myself from Umkhonto weSizwe, discipline is primary in any military situation. But what we are opposed to is discipline that has eyes that targets certain comrades.”

Magashule has until the end of April to voluntarily step down from his post pending the outcome of his fraud and corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court. The case stems from his tenure as Free State premier and a multimillion-rand asbestos audit contract scandal.

As the deadline approaches for him to vacate office, Magashule has been engaging with former ANC leaders over the step aside rules.

So far, he has held talks with former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa and former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Zuma.

Yengeni denied he was part of the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) faction in the ANC that has been associated with Magashule and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

“I’m not and I’m very clear about it, I’m not mincing my words,” he said.

