Free State ANCYL slams Ace, Mashinini over ConCourt bid

The league said it was shocked at the decision as the mother body had instructed that the impasse be resolved politically.

The ANC Youth League task team in the Free State has called for the suspension of ANC Free State provincial chairperson Sam Mashinini, and party Secretary-General, Ace Magashule.

This comes as Mashinini approached the Constitutional Court this week, endorsed by Magashule, in an effort to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that disbanded the ANC leadership in the province.

The ANC’s youth structure says it’s not surprised or shocked by the behaviour portrayed by both Mashinini and Magashule, behaving outside the prescripts of organisational guidance and mandate.

‘Delinquents’

“The two delinquents are suffering from an in-built, biological state of anarchy, in particular Ace Magashule. Ace is a manipulator, a liar, and an ill-discipline person by nature.

“The same Ace continues to lie that he trained with the late Chris Hani underground. He is lying on the basis that he is not equal to the tasks of operating within collective leadership, democratic centralism, organisational discipline as the basic principles of our movement,” said ANCYL’s Lonwabo Dyi.

On Thursday, Mashinini told News24 that he did not defy any ANC National Working Committee (NWC) resolution.

Mashinini said he adhered to the party’s constitution and believed they should remain in office.

Deliberately

However, the annoyed youth league task team says the pair were clinging to power – disobeying the party’s resolutions deliberately.

“As the YL PTT, we are not surprised as to why Sam would agree to appeal, he gets kicked and slapped by Ace all the time. Ace has always treated Sam like a punching bag, if he offloads his stress, frustrations, etc., he beats up Mashinini,” Dyi said.

On Wednesday, Mashinini filed papers in a bid to overturn the order of the Supreme Court of Appeal which nullified the party’s 2018 provincial conference.

He said the SCA erred in law in their judgment that disbanded the ANC leadership elected at that conference.

Luthuli House had decided to appoint former President Kgalema Motlanthe to facilitate talks between warring factions in the province.

The Youth League said Mashinini and Magashule’s court bid undermined unity efforts.