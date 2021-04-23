Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
23 Apr 2021
6:10 pm
Politics
Politics | Premium

Voter movement shows growth for EFF, IFP at expense of ANC

Eric Naki

Wednesday’s by-elections, showed a small swing towards the EFF and IFP in urban and rural eThekwini areas.

Picture: Supplied.
Voter disgruntlement over corruption involving some senior ANC councillors in eThekwini could explain the “tiny swing” from the ruling party to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the ANC’s old rival, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). Many observers said it was too early to attribute the development to ANC infighting over the "step aside" policy because if that was the case, it could have shown throughout the country. In Wednesday’s by-elections, voter trends showed a small swing towards the EFF and IFP in major urban and rural eThekwini areas. ALSO READ: ANC leads parties in by-elections ahead of local polls in...

