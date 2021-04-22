DA questions how shebeens near schools, churches get licences

Citizen reporter

This despite the Gauteng Liquor Act stipulating liquor outlets can be no closer than 1km.

The Gauteng provincial government has apparently resolved to issue liquor licences to outlets located close to schools, churches and community amenities in order to assist shebeen operators and promote open and legal liquor trade.

That is according to the MEC for economic evelopment, Parks Tau, in a written reply to questions tabled by Gauteng DA spokesperson for education Sergio Dos Santos.

Dos Santos on Thursday said this was against provisions of section 23 of the Gauteng Liquor Act and other strict provisions which require liquor outlets to be located no closer than a one kilometre radius from schools, churches and community amenities.

“MEC Tau states that pre-inspections are not conducted and permits are granted to shebeens located closer to places of learning, places of worship, other community amenities and similar liquor outlets,” Dos Santos said in a statement.

He cited the Virginia Tavern which was established near the Klipspruit West Secondary School as an example of shebeens not inspected before receiving a liquor licence. The Gauteng Liquor Act does not make provision for inspection, as shebeens are exempted from complying with the provisions of the legislation.

The tavern is situated on San Salvador Street in Klipspruit West opposite the high school and was granted a shebeen permit on 17 August 2006 by the Gauteng Liquor Board.

“The Gauteng Liquor Act, Section 23(3) states that notice of the application shall include the full names of the applicant, intended trading name, identity number or registration number of the applicant, full address and location of the premises, the type of licence applied for, names and nature of educational institutions, names of and distances to similar licensed premises and places of worship within a radius of one (1) kilometre from the premises,” Dos Santos said

“Section 30(3) further states ‘The Board shall grant an application in the case of premises not situated within a radius of five hundred (500) metres in the vicinity of a place of worship, educational institution, similar licensed premises, public transport facility, or such further distance as the Board may determine or as may be prescribed from time to time.’”

‘Tempting pupils’

Dos Santos said the approval of the liquor licences was tempting pupils under the age of 18 years.

“One of the biggest social and health problems that we have as a nation is substance abuse, in particular alcohol abuse. At the end of the day, it looks like almost all liquor licence applications are not subject to the Gauteng Liquor Act considering how many shebeens, bottle stores and other establishments operate within the radius as set out in the act.”

Dos Santos said he would send further questions asking when these provisions were relaxed and to ascertain whether there were any amendments to the act.

