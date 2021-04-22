Masina says ANC’s step-aside rule shouldn’t target individuals

Molefe Seeletsa

Masina said while he supported the party's resolution for members accused of corruption to step aside, the rule should not target specific members.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has called on the ANC in Gauteng not to target certain members facing the reality of being forced to step aside.

This comes as the party’s nine provincial secretaries were required to submit their lists of names of members charged with corruption to secretary-general Ace Magashule last week Thursday.

ALSO READ: Step aside rule: Deadline looms for these ANC members

Speaking on Power News 98.7, Masina, who is part of the provincial executive committee (PEC) of the Gauteng ANC, said the provincial branch was still discussing the step-aside issue.

“PEC is still seized with this matter. We are discussing it. A presentation was received so there’s no resolution at this point. As a person, I do support the step-aside resolution,” Masina said.

He said while he supported the party’s resolution that members accused of corruption step aside, the rule should not target specific members.

“All what I’m advocating as a person is that we must never have resolutions about individuals. We must have a resolution about the entire organisation,” he said.

Last month, the ANC national executive committee (NEC) decided all members facing serious criminal charges have 30 days to step aside or face disciplinary action.

The NEC resolved to implement the party’s 2017 Nasrec conference resolution.

Stepping aside may include an ANC member relinquishing, forgoing or refraining from exercising her or his rights, duties and responsibilities as a member, office bearer or public representative.

Magashule is among several ANC leaders affected by the resolution. He faces 21 charges of fraud and corruption related to his tenure as Free State premier over a multimillion-rand asbestos audit contract scandal.

The secretary-general, alongside other ANC bigwigs including eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, will have to step aside by the end of April.

READ MORE: Gauteng ANC orders Khusela Diko to step aside – report

He is seeking counsel with past ANC leaders Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, Matthews Phosa and Jacob Zuma before the 30-day deadline.

If Magashule is expelled, he wouldn’t be the first since 1994.

Among previous victims of ANC expulsion were former NEC member Bantu Holomisa, party parliamentarians John Ncinane and Mbulelo Goniwe and ANC Youth leader Julius Malema.

Additional reporting Eric Naki