Supra Mahumapelo suspended for allegedly siding with arrested mayor

Mahumapelo was given a letter by the ANC's interim provincial committee informing him that disciplinary procedures would follow, and that he faced misconduct charges.

Former ANC North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has been temporarily suspended by the party’s interim provincial committee (IPC) coordinator, Hlomani Chauke.

It is linked to Mahumapelo on March 22 publicly telling JB Marks municipality mayor Kgotso Khumalo not to resign, despite the mayor having been arrested in 2020 and still facing criminal charges.

The Citizen has reached out to the province’s IPC, but no comment has been received as yet.

Chauke wrote that Mahumapelo’s actions were contrary to a resolution of the ANC IPC NW taken on January 26, “as guided by the ANC NEC resolution dealing with the step aside of comrades being arrested, charged and having appeared in court for fraud and corruption”.

Mahumapelo allegedly also failed to respond to queries about his conduct posed to him by the IPC.

In August 2018, the ANC removed Mahumapelo as its chairperson in the province and disbanded his provincial executive committee.

The ANC’s national executive committee recently adopted guidelines on implementing the resolutions of the governing party’s 2017 national conference related to members and leaders facing criminal charges or serious allegations of wrongdoing. The guidelines could see ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and others facing criminal charges being asked to vacate their positions.

In his closing address to the ANC NEC, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that members facing criminal charges before a court of law must step aside from their positions and present themselves to the party’s integrity commission.