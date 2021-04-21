Leaked list of Limpopo transgressors creates waves in ANC

A leaked step-aside list of ANC members and officials consists of senior party bigwigs appearing in various magistrate’s courts for serious crimes such as murder, rape, fraud, corruption and money laundering, among many other crimes. The list was presented to the ANC yesterday at the Frans Mohlala House, the party's provincial headquarters in Polokwane. Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee spokesman Donald Selamolela would not confirm, or deny, the names on the leaked list. However, he confirmed the list contained fewer names than initially expected. ALSO READ: ANC Limpopo asks for extension amid claims of 'step aside' list manipulation “I...

A leaked step-aside list of ANC members and officials consists of senior party bigwigs appearing in various magistrate’s courts for serious crimes such as murder, rape, fraud, corruption and money laundering, among many other crimes.

The list was presented to the ANC yesterday at the Frans Mohlala House, the party’s provincial headquarters in Polokwane.

Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee spokesman Donald Selamolela would not confirm, or deny, the names on the leaked list. However, he confirmed the list contained fewer names than initially expected.

“I can confirm the ANC met yesterday at Frans Mohlala House to discuss the list. As I am talking to you, I am heading to the ANC provincial working committee [PWC] meeting where we are going to consolidate the list. “

This will be forwarded to the provincial executive committee meeting, which will probably sit tomorrow [today], to finalise the list before sending it to the national executive committee [NEC],” said Selamolela.

According to sources, the list, which allegedly contained several names of senior ANC members from various branches, had to be trimmed after it was decided to conduct a vetting process before forwarding it to the NEC.

Last week, Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha and ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said the province had missed the Thursday deadline because more names were still coming forward from branches.

“We had to verify facts with the police, branch leaders, managers or accounting officers in areas where the accused leader is attached. It was, however, found most of the comrades alleged to have transgressed the law had not officially been charged or appeared before a court of law.

“In light of this, we then agreed to try to avoid taking the Ace Magashule-route and opted to take the vetting route,” said an informant, whose name cannot be mentioned for fear of reprisal.

The Citizen can reveal the leaked list named Limpopo ANC treasurer Danny Msiza – who appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in March to face charges of fraud and corruption, racketeering and money laundering – and six other prominent ANC members from the Waterberg, Sekhukhune and Mopani regions.

Msiza was alleged to be the “kingpin” in the VBS looting saga of the Great Bank Heist report, which was compiled by Advocate Terry Motau. However, he managed to successfully challenge the report in the High Court in Pretoria.

Other names on the list include:

Acting regional secretary for the Waterburg Veteran’s League Sam Montane, who is appearing in the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court for common assault

ANC ward 12 councillor in the Greater Letaba local municipality Lawrence Shokane, appearing at the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court in Kgapane for statutory rape

Ernest Rampedi, a member of the Tshepo Matloga branch in the Ephraim Mohale sub-region in the Sekhukhune region. Rampedi, according to the report, faces a charge of murder in the Polokwane High Court.

Despite all the serious cases these leaders allegedly faced, prominent Limpopo businessman and taxi tycoon Steven Maloabotseba Sefofa sees nothing wrong with them.

“I will still support these comrades even when they are accused of theses crimes because I know they are innocent and are true ANC leaders.

“These crimes are nothing but a fabrication, made up by their political foes and aimed at moving them out of the way in an attempt to loot government resources,” said Sefofa.

Independent political analyst Elvis Masoga said the nation must welcome the ANC step-aside resolution, claiming it was a highly effective tool which would enable the country to wage a crusade against the corruption pandemic.

“The ANC stands to benefit from the municipal elections because many citizens are starting to realise President Cyril Ramaphosa is showing zero-tolerance for corruption,” he said.