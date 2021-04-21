Alex Japho Matlala
21 Apr 2021
5:20 am
Leaked list of Limpopo transgressors creates waves in ANC

Alex Japho Matlala

Last week, Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha and ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said the province had missed the Thursday deadline.

Limpopo Premier and ANC provincial chaiperson Stan Mathabatha. Picture: GCIS
  A leaked step-aside list of ANC members and officials consists of senior party bigwigs appearing in various magistrate’s courts for serious crimes such as murder, rape, fraud, corruption and money laundering, among many other crimes. The list was presented to the ANC yesterday at the Frans Mohlala House, the party's provincial headquarters in Polokwane. Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee spokesman Donald Selamolela would not confirm, or deny, the names on the leaked list. However, he confirmed the list contained fewer names than initially expected. ALSO READ: ANC Limpopo asks for extension amid claims of 'step aside' list manipulation “I...

