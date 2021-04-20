ANC writes to Santaco over ‘hands off Ace Magashule’

Thapelo Lekabe

Taxi association distances itself from branded vehicles.

The ANC has written a letter to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) demanding that the organisation instructs its branches to remove the party’s logo from branded taxis recently seen on social media in support of embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

In a letter making the rounds on social media, dated 15 April and addressed to Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch, the ANC said it was the beneficial owner of the intellectual property rights of its logo and any use of the emblem is illegal.

The ANC’s legal adviser Krish Naidoo stated in the letter: “It has been brought to our attention by members of the public in various provinces that taxis, which could be under your jurisdiction and control, are carrying a message with the ANC logo attached to such message.”

“The ANC demands that such posters containing the ANC logo be removed without delay as such displace, without authority, constitutes a criminal offences in terms of the Trade Marks Act of 1993.

“Kindly communicate the contents of this letter to all your branches.”

Santaco last week distanced itself from the taxis branded in support of Magashule and ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza, saying the “hands off Ace” taxis did not represent the views of the organisation.

“These taxis and whatever they seek to promote do not represent the view of Santaco or the taxi industry. We strongly condemn this misleading conduct. The matter is receiving attention internally,” Santaco said in a statement on Twitter.

These taxis and whatever they seek to promote DO NOT represent the view of SANTACO or the taxi industry. We strongly condemn this misleading conduct. The matter is receiving attention internally. pic.twitter.com/O6a0dshLzf — SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) April 15, 2021

Magashule has until the end of the month to step down from his position after the ANC implemented its step aside resolution on party members charged with corruption and other serious crimes.

The ANC secretary-general faces fraud and corruption charges emanating from his tenure as Free State premier over a multimillion-rand asbestos audit contract scandal.

Last week, a leaked recording of a telephone call between Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Limpopo taxi owner Stephen “Malo-A-Botsheba” Sefofa – who the taxis apparently belong to – surfaced on social media.

In the recording, Mbalula could be heard reprimanding Sefofa for getting involved in ANC factional battles saying what he is doing is “nonsense”. The taxi boss denied he was getting involved in ANC factional infighting.

Sefofa has reportedly removed the ANC logo from his branded taxis and denied he was forced to do so by Santaco.

