The build-up for the Limpopo ANC provincial conference later this year has been marred by controversy, following the inclusion of names of influential ANC members who made the list that was forwarded to the ANC’s national leadership in line with the contentious “step aside “ rule. The most influential regions in the province - Sekhukhune, Norman Mashabane and Vhembe - will hold their regional elective conferences in May to elect their respective regional leaders. Limpopo is now divided into two factions, those who support current ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and those backing President Cyril Ramaphosa. ALSO READ: Ace Magashule’s...

The build-up for the Limpopo ANC provincial conference later this year has been marred by controversy, following the inclusion of names of influential ANC members who made the list that was forwarded to the ANC’s national leadership in line with the contentious “step aside “ rule.

The most influential regions in the province – Sekhukhune, Norman Mashabane and Vhembe – will hold their regional elective conferences in May to elect their respective regional leaders.

Limpopo is now divided into two factions, those who support current ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and those backing President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ: Ace Magashule’s allies turn their backs

Magashule gave provincial structures until last Thursday to submit names of all members affected by the rule as part of the decision of the party’s national working committee (NWC) last month.

ANC Limpopo chairperson, Stan Mathabatha, who doubles up as the province’s premier, said during the Mopani launch of the District Development Model (DDM) in Nkowankowa that the province was unable to meet the deadline.

“We had everything in place to meet the deadline as required by the NEC [national executive committee]. But as the day progressed, a lot of names came forward from the branches of the ANC in all the five regions. We then realised we were behind schedule and pleaded with the NEC to give us more time. We will send the list once we have satisfied ourselves but that should be very soon” said Mathabatha.

The Citizen was inundated with calls from branch members, who accused certain branch and regional leaders of omitting names of their political allies who are facing serious criminal charges cases, in an endeavour to help them win conferences.

“We know several names of those who have been charged for several criminal offences. They were not included in the list just because they are speaking the same political language as our leaders. That is why we forced the provincial executives committee [PEC] to ask for more time,” said a source in Sekhukhune on Friday.

Chairperson for the Phusela branch of the ANC in Tzaneen, King Solomon Masilo Maloko of Norman Mashabane region, said no one was bigger than the ANC.

ALSO READ: ANALYSIS: ANC step aside rule renews existing divisions over party control

“We know mayors, chief whips, speakers and councillors charged with corruption. We have forwarded their names and we believe they will do the honourable thing and step aside. The ANC has no name and surname, it does not belong to an individual. When the NEC takes a decision, we must all obey or else, it will be a war,” said Maloko.

Although the provincial list was still kept hush-hush, the name of ANC limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza has been on everyone’s lips.

Msiza, former provincial ANC Youth League leader Kabelo Matsepe and others were released on bail when they appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in March in connection with the looting of VBS Mutual Bank. They faced charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption, and money laundering and are due back in court soon.

Asked about the list from provinces, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “We have previously advised the media that this remains an internal matter of the organisation. However, should the need arise for us to communicate we will definitely do so.”

LISTEN: Mbalula reprimands taxi boss for ‘hands off Ace, Msiza’ branded vehicles

news@citizen.co.za