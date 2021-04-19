Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
19 Apr 2021
4:56 am
Politics
Politics

Ace Magashule’s allies turn their backs

Eric Naki

Magashule is headed for a cold life of political isolation as his opponents began to speak boldly against him and members of his faction began to distance themselves from him.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is meeting with Jacob Zuma in Nkandla. Picture: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy
  It doesn’t rain but it pours for embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as he loses allies on his way out as the chief executive of the governing party. His fightback strategy is bound to fail as half of the ANC top six – including his allies at national and provincial levels – called him out as he attempted to mobilise against the step aside instruction. The party further prevented him from performing some of his duties, including overseeing the operationalisation of the step aside. Because the newly published ANC guidelines and procedures on step aside provided for the secretary-general...

