Ace Magashule’s allies turn their backs

It doesn’t rain but it pours for embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as he loses allies on his way out as the chief executive of the governing party.

His fightback strategy is bound to fail as half of the ANC top six – including his allies at national and provincial levels – called him out as he attempted to mobilise against the step aside instruction.

The party further prevented him from performing some of his duties, including overseeing the operationalisation of the step aside.

Because the newly published ANC guidelines and procedures on step aside provided for the secretary-general to coordinate the initial investigation against those charged with corruption or other serious crimes, Magashule had invited provinces to submit names of those charged with corruption and other crimes by 15 April.

But the ANC stopped him in his tracks – telling him he can’t be a player and a referee.

If Magashule was allowed to coordinate the step aside, it meant he would decide which corruption case in the ANC must be investigated and which must not and he would decide which ones must be referred to the ANC integrity commission.

It’s understood the task would be performed by Jessie Duarte and/or a team led by Paul Mashatile,

who would also coordinate comments or inputs from provinces about the step aside guidelines and

procedures and report to the national working committee.

Magashule is headed for a cold life of political isolation as his opponents began to speak boldly against him and members of his faction began to distance themselves from him.

The timeline of Magashule’s political misfortune included his deputy, Duarte, condemning him for resisting to step aside.

As the Sunday Times reported, both ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general

Mashatile had their turns to let him know also told Magashule that the party meant business.

If Magashule was expelled – he wouldn’t be the first since 1994.

Among previous victims of ANC expulsion were former NEC member Bantu Holomisa, party parliamentarians John Ncinane and Mbulelo Goniwe and Julius Malema.

