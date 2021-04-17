IN TWEETS: Spicy twar brews between Mazzone and Gardee

Siyanda Ndlovu

A Good Party member posted a tweet questioning Mazzone's Wikipedia biography, which incorrectly stated that she was a trained advocate.

A public spat between DA chief whip, MP Natasha Mazzone and EFF head of international relations Godrich Gardee turned nasty on social media on Saturday.

Central to it was Mazzone’s education controversy that was in the spotlight on Friday.

This after Good Party secretary general Brett Herron posted a tweet questioning Mazzone’s Wikipedia biography, which incorrectly stated that she was a trained advocate by profession.

ALSO READ: DA’s Mazzone slams claim she lied about her qualifications

A fake Twitter screengrab surfaced on social media suggesting that Mazzone has resigned from the party.

Dear Twitter, so some not very well versed fascist did this. I hereby confirm that it is FAKE NEWS! But I do love that pic from the Zondo Commission! pic.twitter.com/sKxig4OYEL — Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) April 17, 2021

Shortly after clarifying that she has not resigned from the DA, Mazzone turned her attention to the EFF.

Dear Twitter, so some not very well versed fascist did this. I hereby confirm that it is FAKE NEWS! But I do love that pic from the Zondo Commission! pic.twitter.com/sKxig4OYEL — Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) April 17, 2021

She went on to question why Gardee “was kicked out of parliament with his degree?”

Dear Twitter, so some not very well versed fascist did this. I hereby confirm that it is FAKE NEWS! But I do love that pic from the Zondo Commission! pic.twitter.com/sKxig4OYEL — Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) April 17, 2021

I voluntarily stepped aside to give way to others to lead me & the country….I never applied to be in @ParliamentofRSA on @EFFSouthAfrica list…so there was never a skop out from that salary you are proud of….I am TOO OLD to lead but very young to be led..to realise EOLWC.. https://t.co/Xg7PkvhRbd — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) April 17, 2021

Shortly after the twar, Mazzone said she was opting out of social media engagements to grieve the loss of her father.

Dear Twitter, I would like to thank those of you wonderful people who have extended their condolences on my dreadful loss. I will now be going off Twitter, as me and my family mourn the loss of my beloved father. Please keep me and my family in your prayers. God bless you all. — Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) April 17, 2021

Earlier this week, it emerged that the DA’s federal legal commission was investigating allegations that its Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela lied about his qualifications.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela as MEC of transport and public works for a period of 14 days while an investigation determines the facts regarding his incomplete BCom degree and for misleading a journalist.

Madikizela also decided to voluntarily step down as the DA provincial leader for two weeks.