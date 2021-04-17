Politics
Politics
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
2 minute read
17 Apr 2021
1:17 pm

IN TWEETS: Spicy twar brews between Mazzone and Gardee

Siyanda Ndlovu

A Good Party member posted a tweet questioning Mazzone's Wikipedia biography, which incorrectly stated that she was a trained advocate.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

A public spat between DA chief whip, MP Natasha Mazzone and EFF head of international relations Godrich Gardee turned nasty on social media on Saturday.

Central to it was Mazzone’s education controversy that was in the spotlight on Friday.

This after Good Party secretary general Brett Herron posted a tweet questioning Mazzone’s Wikipedia biography, which incorrectly stated that she was a trained advocate by profession.

ALSO READ: DA’s Mazzone slams claim she lied about her qualifications

A fake Twitter screengrab surfaced on social media suggesting that Mazzone has resigned from the party.

Shortly after clarifying that she has not resigned from the DA, Mazzone turned her attention to the EFF.

She went on to question why Gardee “was kicked out of parliament with his degree?”

Shortly after the twar, Mazzone said she was opting out of social media engagements to grieve the loss of her father.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the DA’s federal legal commission was investigating allegations that its Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela lied about his qualifications.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela as MEC of transport and public works for a period of 14 days while an investigation determines the facts regarding his incomplete BCom degree and for misleading a journalist.

Madikizela also decided to voluntarily step down as the DA provincial leader for two weeks.