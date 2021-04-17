Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
17 Apr 2021
6:15 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

Ace has his back to the wall – analyst

Eric Naki

Professor Sethulego Matebesi says even in the Free State, Magashule’s home province where he led the ANC for many years, his support is not solid.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images.
  Even if ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule were to dare the ANC to expel him or to consider establishing a splinter group, he must know he wouldn’t survive politically, so he must stay and fight back. Many in the ANC believe it would be a good thing if he jumped ship or was pushed. They can’t wait to see his back but still maintain he must be given enough rope to hang himself – he would be playing with fire if he defied the 30-day step-aside ultimatum. According to political analyst Professor Dirk Kotze from the University of South Africa,...

Read more on these topics