Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
17 Apr 2021
6:00 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

'Foggy legal waters' aid Jacob Zuma

Brian Sokutu

Fearing accountability, the former president pursues a dangerous high stakes strategy

Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Parktown, 16 July 2019. Picture Neil McCartney
  As former president Jacob Zuma this week took another swipe at South Africa's apex court – amid the prospect of imprisonment for contempt hanging over him – a political expert said Zuma's stance has been made easier by the country's slide towards "foggy legal and constitutional waters". In the latest of his string of letters, Zuma said he would be the "first prisoner of the Constitutional Court" if sentenced to jail – in accordance with the request by the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, following his decision not to testify. The court, said Zuma, did not have the...

