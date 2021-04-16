Analyst questions timing of Madikizela qualifications scandal

Thapelo Lekabe

Faces DA probe into his claims he lied about his BCom degree in human resource management from Unisa.

A political analyst has questioned the timing of recent allegations that DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela lied about his qualifications on his CV.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela as MEC for transport and public works for a period of 14 days while an investigation determines the facts regarding his incomplete BCom degree at Unisa and for misleading a journalist.

MEC of human settlements Tertius Simmers was appointed to act in his position.

After being suspended, Madikizela announced he had decided to voluntarily step aside as DA provincial leader for two weeks. His deputy, Albert Fritz, will act in his place during this time.

Analyst Sanusha Naidu believes the investigation by the DA’s federal legal commission into Madikizela’s qualifications will further add to the public perception the party is purging its black leaders.

“The timing of this is quite curious in a sense that up until now nobody else decided to ask that question. And also Madikizela himself does not think there was anything amiss not to come out and say he doesn’t have the qualification,” Naidu told The Citizen on Friday.

“Apart from the timing, at this point in time, he could have avoided the situation and put out any fires because they became wildfires.”

The DA has in the past had to feed off criticism from its detractors that it’s exploiting its black leaders for votes since the departure of Lindiwe Mazibuko in 2014 and former party leader Mmusi Maimane in 2019.

‘Politically sensitive environment’

Naidu said the saga involving Madikizela doesn’t augur well for the DA as he is also one of the contenders for Cape Town mayor ahead of this year’s local government elections.

The other candidates are incumbent mayor Dan Plato and DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis.

“In a politically sensitive environment when it comes to race and the optics around that again become a question of to what extent were those elements in the party familiar and may have been aware of this.

“Is there a possibility that this will be used also as a way to try and keep the party as a party of particular interests and particular dimensions? Did people know about it beforehand and maybe released it in the way that they wanted to release it to create the kind of impact that it has created?” Naidu asked.

The DA has already indicated that the outcome of its probe into Madikizela’s qualifications could determine whether he gets nominated for the mayoral post.

At the same time, Naidu questioned whether the proper processes were followed by Winde in suspending Madikizela.

“There has also been the debate on whether the proper channels were followed by the premier in terms of the suspension, bearing in mind he’s the MEC for transport. What does this mean for Madikizela going forward? Sometimes in politics the slightest slip of the hand has quite a big impact for individuals,” Naidu said.

Winde said he met with Madikizela on Wednesday afternoon and raised his concerns about the allegations over his qualifications.

The premier said he had carefully considered the matter and would make a final decision once the investigation concludes.

“It is in the interests of all parties and, most importantly, our residents who deserve nothing but honesty and integrity from their government, and that this matter be resolved swiftly,” Winde said in a statement.

