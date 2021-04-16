Eric Naki
Step aside or get pushed: Final curtain for Ace Magashule

Confirms that those who fail to follow instructions will be ‘summarily suspended’.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images.
There is no turning back – Ace Magashule and those facing corruption or other serious crime charges will have to step aside otherwise the ANC will summarily suspend them. This became clear in uncompromising new ANC guidelines and procedures on the step aside policy, which were unveiled by the party this week. Instead of deviating from the national executive committee instruction to Magashule and others to pack up and go home within 30 days until their criminal cases were concluded, the document reiterated the original rule. ALSO READ: From Zuma to Mbeki: Magashule to continue ‘consultation’ tour The guidelines state...

