ANC’s Ace Magashule arrives in Nkandla to meet Zuma

Thapelo Lekabe

The ANC secretary-general has been meeting with the party’s former leaders to consult them as the deadline looms for him to vacate office.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Thursday afternoon arrived in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal, to meet with former president Jacob Zuma as part of his consultations on the governing party’s “step aside” resolution.

Magashule and other ANC members charged with corruption and other serious crimes have until the end of April to voluntarily step down from their posts or face disciplinary action. His visit comes as the deadline looms on Thursday afternoon for ANC provincial secretaries to submit lists of members affected by the rule.

Magashule faces fraud and corruption charges in the Bloemfontein High Court emanating from his tenure as Free State premier over an asbestos audit contract scandal.

Last week, the secretary-general caused confusion among the ANC’s provincial secretaries after he widened the scope of those who should step down to include party members alleged, reported or implicated in corrupt practices.

However, the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) on Wednesday contradicted his memo to specifically state that only members who are charged with corruption and other serious crimes should resign.

The ANC secretary-general has been meeting with the party’s former leaders to consult them on the “step aside” guidelines.

So far, Magashule has met with ANC veteran Mathews Phosa who helped to formulate the rules.

At the same time, on Thursday afternoon a group of ANC members gathered outside the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg to show support for Magashule.

The group largely included Free State party members.

#ANC members say the resolutions of conference should not be selective, hence why they have listed the names of their leaders. pic.twitter.com/aIU1vLVIu4 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) April 15, 2021

