DA’s Madikizela suspended as transport MEC amid qualifications probe

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for a period of 14 days.

This follows an investigation by the DA’s federal legal commission into allegations that Madikizela – who’s also the party’s provincial leader – lied about his qualifications on his CV.

The Daily Maverick reported on Tuesday that Madikizela does not hold a BCom degree in human resource management from Unisa, despite claiming this in his official biography on the Western Cape government website.

The DA leader told the publication he obtained his BCom in 1999 and later an IT diploma from the National Institute of Information Technology. However, Madikizela later made an about-turn and told Daily Maverick he did not complete his BCom qualification as stated.

In a statement, Winde said he suspended Madikizela to allow an investigation into his qualification to determine all the facts.

“Once I have all the facts, I will make a final decision regarding minister Madikizela and his role in my cabinet,” Winde said. “It is in the interests of all parties, and most importantly our residents – who deserve nothing but honesty and integrity from their government – that this matter be resolved swiftly.”

Western Cape MEC of Human Settlements Tertius Simmers will act in Madikizela’s position.

Winde said he was deeply concerned that Madikizela’s biography contained information which he has accepted is not true, as well as claims that he misled a journalist in this regard. He said he met with the MEC on Wednesday afternoon, where he raised his concerns with him and asked for an explanation.

“During that meeting, I made clear that acting with integrity is non-negotiable to me, and to the people of the Western Cape. I also made clear that I believe in fairness and due process, where all the facts are properly considered.

“I have since carefully considered the matter and have taken the decision to suspend Minister Madikizela effective immediately for a period of 14 days, while an investigation determines all the facts.”

Madikizela is also one of the contenders for the mayor of Cape Town. The other candidates are incumbent mayor Dan Plato and DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille on Wednesday told The Citizen the outcome of the party’s investigation into Madikizela’s qualifications would determine whether he could continue to stand as a candidate for the metro’s next mayor.

