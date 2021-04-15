Notable ANC members who might have to step aside

Molefe Seeletsa

Deadline looms for all nine ANC provincial offices to submit names of members charged with corruption.

Today is the deadline for the ANC’s nine provincial secretaries to submit their lists of names of members charged with corruption to secretary-general Ace Magashule.

This is after an ANC memo, which was leaked to the public, revealed the provinces were required to submit the list by Thursday, 15 April at 5pm.

In the memo, Magashule widened the scope of those who should step down to include party members implicated in corrupt practices.

Last month, the ANC national executive committee (NEC) decided that all members facing serious criminal charges have 30 days to step aside or face disciplinary action.

The NEC resolved to implement the party’s 2017 Nasrec conference resolution.

While the list will be finalised today, these are some of ANC’s bigwigs facing the reality of being forced to step aside:

Ace Magashule

Magashule is among several ANC leaders affected by the resolution. He faces 21 charges of fraud and corruption related to his tenure as Free State premier over a R250 million Free State asbestos contract.

He is out on R200,000 bail. The case was postponed to 11 August 2020 for pre-trial hearings in the Free State high court.

The ANC secretary-general said he would use the 30-day period to consult with former party leaders, including former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki.

Zandile Gumede

eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede and 21 others – including city manager Sipho Nzuza, ANC councillor Mondli Mthembu – face more than 2,000 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to an eThekwini municipality contract amounting to R430 million.

Gumede and others are accused of colluding with corporate entities and others to circumvent the outcome of the supply chain management protocols of the municipality.

She is also accused of using her political status to influence the appointment of senior eThekwini personnel responsible for supply chain management, as well as legal matters and human resources.

Last year, Gumede was sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial legislature.

Mike Mabuyakhulu

The step aside guidelines might also see another ANC KZN political heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu vacate his position at the end of the month, with his corruption case heading to trial in the Durban high court in September 2021.

Mabuyakhulu is facing charges of fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering. He is out on R50,000 bail.

He resumed his political duties in October 2020 on the strength of recommendations by the provincial ANC’s integrity commission.

The ANC KZN deputy chairperson’s charges relate to allegations that during his tenure as economic development MEC he authorised the payment of R28 million into various accounts for the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place, and then allegedly received a R300,000 kickback.

He is charged along with 15 other individuals and companies, including the former head of his department, Desmond Golding.

Sindiswa Gomba

Former Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba was sacked by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane after she was implicated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in the awarding of a R10 million contract to a company for the acquisition of the infamous scooter ambulances.

Gomba and other ANC heavyweights in the Buffalo City metro region along with some officials are facing a string of serious charges, including fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) for their alleged involvement in former president Nelson Mandela’s funeral.

They are accused of misleading the municipality into believing it had an obligation to make money available for Mandela’s funeral and memorial service in December 2013.

Meanwhile, Gomba has since returned to the Eastern Cape provincial legislature.

Danny Msiza

ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza might also be forced to step aside following his arrest in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

Last month, Msiza and six other suspects – including former VBS CEO Robert Madzonga and former Limpopo ANC Youth League leader Kabelo Matsepe – were arrested following a series of early morning raids in Gauteng and Limpopo by the Hawks.

Msiza and his co-accused appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, where they were all granted bail of either R50,000 or R100,000.

They are facing charges on a combined 188 counts, which include theft, fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

The state alleges Msiza and his co-accused looted nearly R2.3 billion from the bank’s coffers and doctored its 2017 financial statements to cover up the fact it was insolvent.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lebake, Bernadette Wicks and News24 Wire