LISTEN: Mbalula reprimands taxi boss for ‘hands off Ace, Msiza’ branded vehicles

Thapelo Lekabe

On Wednesday, a leaked recording of a telephone call between Mbalula and Limpopo taxi boss Malo-A-Botsheba surfaced on social media.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Fikile Mbalula has reprimanded a Limpopo taxi owner for branding his vehicles with support messages for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza.

The “Hands off Ace Magashule and Danny Msiza” branded taxis that belong to taxi owner Stephen “Malo-A-Botsheba” Sefofa followed dismissed reports claiming Magashule’s supporters are planning a national shutdown in response to the NEC’s decision that all ANC members charged with corruption should voluntarily step down from their posts.

In the clip, the transport minister can be heard warning the taxi boss that he is inviting trouble for himself, saying what he is doing is “nonsense”.

“You’re inviting trouble for yourself in the way of doing nonsense and doing things that are anti-ANC in the name of the ANC. What are you trying to do? The organisation is bleeding [and] comrades are appearing in court. What is your problem?” Mbalula said.

Malo-A-Botsheba denied he was getting involved in ANC factional battles.

He said he loved the ANC and was not supporting any alleged wrongdoing by either Magashule or Msiza.

“I love the ANC and unity, so if it means there is something wrong that I’m doing, you can call me to come to your office,” Malo-A-Botsheba said.

Magashule faces fraud and corruption charges emanating from his tenure as Free State premier over a multimillion-rand asbestos audit contract scandal. Msiza faces corruption charges related to the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

