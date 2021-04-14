Court ruling could end Masuku’s political career

The high court ruling on Monday confirming the Special Investigative Unit’s (SIU) findings that former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku failed to exercise his oversight functions in his department has put his budding political career on the line. It could even damage his illustrious medical career, which saw him rise rapidly to management level. Masuku, 45, had been appointed into premier David Makhura’s Cabinet 14 months previously when the personal protective equipment procurement fraud scandal broke in his department. ALSO READ: State 'won’t be able to charge Masuku' The shocking, multimillion-rand fraud also implicated the Presidency as it involved...

The shocking, multimillion-rand fraud also implicated the Presidency as it involved the late Bhaca king, Madzikane Diko, who was the husband of presidential aide Khusela Diko.

Makhura fired Masuku in October 2020 amid pressure to act after it embarrassed President Cyril Ramaphosa, who undertook not to tolerate corruption.

With Diko also involved, it gave credence to claims that not just the Zuma camp, but also the Ramaphosa faction was corrupt. While the court dismissed Masuku’s urgent application to have the SIU finding set aside, it cleared him of involvement in the graft.

At his age and well-positioned politically, he had a bright political future, with potential to climb the Gauteng ANC political hierarchy. But all that now looks bleak.

His appointment was part of promoting ANC young blood into state organs. Masuku and otherslike Mbali Hlophe, who is MEC for sports, arts and culture, emerged as new graduates of the ANC Youth League.

Makhura’s liking of Masuku was encapsulated in his dismissal announcement when he said should he be found not guilty of wrongdoing, he would be reinstated. But the hope of his and Diko’s return faded when Nomathemba Mokgethi was appointed to replace Masuku and the Presidency recently advertised Diko’s post.

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said the court ruling was bad news for Ramaphosa.

“This is not good news for Cyril, given that those who were some of his allies and then being in trouble further fuels divisions in the ANC,” he said.

“This is no good picture for the CR campaign against corruption and, most importantly, maintaining allies.

