Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
14 Apr 2021
5:10 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

Court ruling could end Masuku’s political career

Eric Naki

At his age, the former Gauteng health MEC had a bright political future, with potential to climb the Gauteng ANC political hierarchy. But all that now looks bleak.

Former Gauteng MEC for health Dr Bandile Masuku. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
  The high court ruling on Monday confirming the Special Investigative Unit’s (SIU) findings that former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku failed to exercise his oversight functions in his department has put his budding political career on the line. It could even damage his illustrious medical career, which saw him rise rapidly to management level. Masuku, 45, had been appointed into premier David Makhura’s Cabinet 14 months previously when the personal protective equipment procurement fraud scandal broke in his department. ALSO READ: State 'won’t be able to charge Masuku' The shocking, multimillion-rand fraud also implicated the Presidency as it involved...

Read more on these topics