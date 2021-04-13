Eric Naki
13 Apr 2021
‘Seeds of ANC renewal’ – grand hopes for national youth task team

NYTT convenor Nonceba Mhlauli said the ANCYL had been diverted from its primary role to mobilise young people behind the ANC banner and to champion their interests.

Task team convener Nonceba Mhlauli. Picture: MYANC
  The newly established ANC national youth task team (NYTT) could be a catalyst for the party’s rebirth and renewal, provided it keeps its promise to stay away from factional battles, says a leading political analyst. Political analyst Ongama Mtimka was commenting after the NYTT vowed it would not be used as “pocket knives” in ANC factional battles. The team undertook to ensure its autonomy was sacrosanct. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa assured the team of its autonomy and this was reiterated by former ANC secretary-general Kgalema Motlanthe, who inducted the NYTT on Friday. ALSO READ: ANCYL task team given six...

