‘Seeds of ANC renewal’ – grand hopes for national youth task team

The newly established ANC national youth task team (NYTT) could be a catalyst for the party’s rebirth and renewal, provided it keeps its promise to stay away from factional battles, says a leading political analyst. Political analyst Ongama Mtimka was commenting after the NYTT vowed it would not be used as “pocket knives” in ANC factional battles. The team undertook to ensure its autonomy was sacrosanct. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa assured the team of its autonomy and this was reiterated by former ANC secretary-general Kgalema Motlanthe, who inducted the NYTT on Friday. ALSO READ: ANCYL task team given six...

According to Mtimka, from Nelson Mandela University, the mother body may have realised the NYTT could be a vehicle to sow the seeds for the governing party’s rebirth and renewal.

“Whatever way you look at the ANC, its future is bleak.

“It needs to take this process seriously and give the young people space to build the organisation for themselves.

“The retirees are going to be out of socioeconomic and public life, it is the young people who have to answer why they let the ANC fail during their time.”

NYTT convenor Nonceba Mhlauli said the ANCYL had been diverted from its primary role to mobilise young people behind the ANC banner and to champion their interests.

But the ANC leadership had assured them that mother body would not interfere the league’s affairs. Mhlauli and NYTT coordinator Joy Maimela briefed the media on NYTT resolutions after its first meeting at the weekend, members also met the ANC top brass.

The team wanted to see young people appointed to state positions such as in Cabinet, as parliamentarians and councillors.

“Young people can’t just volunteers in the streets when the ANC goes to elections.

“They must be part of government structures from local to national,” Mhlauli said.

They were determined to fulfil the NYTT’s mandate to deliver a credible elective conference of the ANC Youth League within six months, rally young people behind the ANC and champion their interests.

Maimela said the team would embark on various campaigns that speak to youth issues.

The primary focus would be youth unemployment, education, particularly the crisis in higher education, and economic participation by young people.

They would fight the requirement for work experience in the public sector to ensure young people were given opportunities to be hired.

Maimela acknowledged that ANCYL structures were dysfunctional, but said that this time there would be political education for all in the elected structures.

“There has not been political work to ensure there are functional structures,” she said.

The NYTT was united by its mandate to deliver a credible elective conference, she said.

As all existing ANCYL structures would be disbanded, this would be preceded by a “thorough assessment” of their statuses. Mistakes made by the previous youth task team would be corrected.

Mhlauli condemned the ill-discipline of some ANC members at the recent party national executive committee (NEC) meeting and said the team demanded an investigation and disciplinary action against those responsible.

She said the party must investigate who recorded and leaked information about the NEC proceedings and those responsible must be made to account for their actions.

Mtimka said the rebuilding of the youth league might be a harbinger of the renewal of the ANC. “I hope the new youth structure will avoid the schemes of the old guard and carve new paths,” Mtimka said.

He cautioned that if the NYTT were to be a strong voice of the youth, they would have to work hard as the Economic Freedom Fighters had played that role for a long time during the ANCYL’s absence.

He noted that Mhlauli’s comments on gender-based violence, youth unemployment, healthcare issues and the proliferation of drugs in communities gave hope the task team was on the right path.

