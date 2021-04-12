EFF drags Ramaphosa into Ndlozi’s false rape accusations

Siyanda Ndlovu

The party alleges a political campaign gone wrong, using the sensitive issue of gender-based violence.

The EFF has dragged President Cyril Ramaphosa through the mud after one of its leaders, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, was on Monday falsely accused of rape by the newspaper Daily Sun.

Gauteng police denied the reports in the paper that Ndlozi was a suspect in a case involving a 23-year-old woman who claims to have been raped at a party in Sandton last week.

In response to the report, the EFF said it was aware that Ramaphosa and “his hunting dogs” were pushing a smear campaign against the party and its leaders.

“We caution the sitting President because we are fully aware that attempts to destroy the integrity of the EFF and its leadership is done to protect Cyril Ramaphosa and his faction which exists to please white people,” reads the statement.

“We are a generation that will not be abused and pushed around by apartheid agents and infiltrators of the liberation cause. We will fight back and we will be victorious.”

ALSO READ: Gauteng police dismiss reports EFF’s Ndlozi facing rape charge

The party alleged this was a political campaign gone wrong in the sense that it used the sensitive issue of gender-based violence.

EFF Statement On Nonsensical Allegations Of Rape Against Commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/dQH1hMR46q — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 12, 2021

“The crisis of GBV and rape is a huge problem in South Africa and must never be used to fight political battles.”

“The sitting government and the ruling party must caution their hunting dogs to stop using false allegations of GBV and rape to fight narrow political faction battles,” the statement said.

The party said that it would fully support legal action against the newspaper for “deliberately defaming Ndlozi through illegally acquired documents”.