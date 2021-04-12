Former health MEC Masuku fails bid to challenge SIU report

Siyanda Ndlovu

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has failed in his bid to challenge the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report that was used to discharge him of his duties.

He wanted the report set aside, while maintaining his innocence of any wrongdoing in the controversial personal protective equipment scandal.

He has all along denied being dishonest or partaking in illegal or corrupt activities.

On Monday the Pretoria high court dismissed Masuku’s application with costs, the SIU announced.

Masuku rejected the report which found he had failed to provide oversight and to uphold the Constitution and regulations in the Public Finance Management Act.

The SIU was investigating Covid-19 tender irregularities, which included the procurement of personal protective equipment at the department of health in the early days of the pandemic.

The High Court of South Africa: Gauteng Division, Pretoria has dismissed an application by former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku challenging SIU Report on PPE investigations outcome with costs, including the costs of two counsels.

Masuku said the SIU report made incorrect and non-factual findings of his role as the executive authority.

He claimed that the SIU report ignored all other affidavits and focused on only one. It also made no reference to the information presented by him and his office.

“As part of my oversight responsibilities in line with delegation of authority I receive monthly and quarterly reports from all directorates including finance. When it comes to supply chain management my role as EA is to monitor the performance of the department and ensure that the quarterly targets agreed in the annual performance plan are met,” Masuku earlier said in an affidavit.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura dismissed Masuku late last year.

Makhura told reporters that the SIU process was incomplete but he had decided to take the action against Masuku in the best interests of clean governance.