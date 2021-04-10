Politics
Commemorating 28 years since Chris Hani’s death

Assassinated secretary general of South African Communist Party (SACP) Chris Hani salutes delegates at the closure of their first congress inside South Africa in 41 years, in Soweto on December 08, 1991. (Photo by WALTER DHLADHLA / AFP)

The 28th year of assassinated Chris Hani, born Martin Thembisile Hani, is being commemorated by political figures and members of the public alike on Saturday. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa laid a wreath at the Thomas Titus Nkob Memorial Park in Ekruhuleni early on Saturday morning as part of the country’s annual ceremony. 

Hani was murdered at the age of 51 on 10 April 1993. At the time, he was the general-secretary of the South African Communist Party, and a member of the ANC’s national executive committee.

He was previously chief of staff of the uMkhonto we Sizwe. 

Hani met his untimely end when he was gunned down by Polish-born Janusz Walus in the driveway of his home in Boksburg in April 1993, a year before South Africa’s first democratic elections.

Limpho Hani

The late Chris Hani’s wife, Limpho Hani. Photo: Twitter/@City_Ekurhuleni

Walus was initially sentenced to death but this was later converted to a life sentence after capital punishment was abolished.

Chris Hani ceremony 2021

The annual commemoration of the assassination of Chris Hani in Ekurhuleni on Saturday, 10 April 2021. The ceremony is adhering to Covid-19 protocols, the ANC assured. Photo: Twitter/@City_Ekurhuleni

Nica Richards