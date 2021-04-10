Commemorating 28 years since Chris Hani’s death

Hani met his untimely end when he was gunned down by Polish-born Janusz Walus in the driveway of his home in Boksburg in April 1993.

The 28th year of assassinated Chris Hani, born Martin Thembisile Hani, is being commemorated by political figures and members of the public alike on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa laid a wreath at the Thomas Titus Nkob Memorial Park in Ekruhuleni early on Saturday morning as part of the country’s annual ceremony.

The Alliance 28th Annual Chris Hani Commemoration wreath laying by ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa, TG Cde Paul Mashatile & SG Cde @Magashule_Ace, currently underway at the Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park, Elsepark in Ekurhuleni. #ChrisHani28#ChrisHaniCommemoration pic.twitter.com/3nNMUX8BET — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 10, 2021

Hani was murdered at the age of 51 on 10 April 1993. At the time, he was the general-secretary of the South African Communist Party, and a member of the ANC’s national executive committee.

He was previously chief of staff of the uMkhonto we Sizwe.

ALSO READ: Chris Hani murderer Janusz Walus denied parole again

Hani met his untimely end when he was gunned down by Polish-born Janusz Walus in the driveway of his home in Boksburg in April 1993, a year before South Africa’s first democratic elections.

Walus was initially sentenced to death but this was later converted to a life sentence after capital punishment was abolished.

Chris Hani was assassinated on 10 April 1993 outside his home in Dawn Park, a racially mixed suburb of Boksburg. He was accosted by a Polish far-right anti-communist immigrant named Janusz Waluś, who shot him as he stepped out of his car. #ChrisHani pic.twitter.com/tYXTEx5X1n — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) April 10, 2021

Celebrating Hani in tweets

A revolutionary leader and advocate for change, Hani’s life and death has flooded social media timelines.

On this day – 10 April we join hands to remember the life of Chris Hani which was brutally and violently cut short in 1993. It was a painful day in South Africa.

Hani was loved by the people because of his authenticity and his big heart. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/9O9ILcyEg7 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 10, 2021

“If you want peace then you must struggle for social justice” – Chris (Martin Thembisile) Hani May we never forget ????????✊????#AlutaContinua #ChrisHani pic.twitter.com/yN68HSCDke — Sebata ???????????????????????????? (@NtebogengK80) April 10, 2021

“What I fear is that the liberators emerge as elitists, who drive around in Mercedes Benzes and use the resources of this country to live in palaces and to gather riches.” ~ Chris Hani #WakeUpEverybody ✊???? #ChrisHani pic.twitter.com/qROmM1Hmfe — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) April 10, 2021

We will never forget that on this day, the 10th of April in 1993, communist leader and anti-apartheid soldier Chris Hani, was brutally killed. #ChrisHani pic.twitter.com/DdXfSKJMuQ — Premier Sihle Zikalala (@sziks) April 10, 2021

Rest in power #ChrisHani today 28 years ago a ghastly deed was committed . We will never forget what you did to help build ???????? Thank you — Hotstix (@siphohotstix) April 10, 2021

Nica Richards