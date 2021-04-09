ANC drawn into Eskom’s alleged dirty dealings

Media reports surfaced on Friday alleging that Econ Oil won contracts to supply Eskom with fuel oil at an inflated cost, but first needed to make a R100,000 'donation'.

While Econ Oil and Energy Ltd is at the centre of a row between Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, the ANC has also being dragged into the saga.

DA on Friday called for ex-Eskom bigwig Thandi Marah to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture to lay bare testimonies relating to Econ Oil contracts with Eskom.

This follows media reports on Friday that Econ Oil allegedly won contracts to supply Eskom with fuel oil at the inflated cost of R15 billion.

Marah, a former senior official at Eskom, is alleged to have been at the centre of a bribery scandal at the utility.

According to reports, Marah requested that Econ Oil’s sole director, Nothemba Mlonzi, make donations to certain groups, including a “R100,000 donation to the ANC”.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe could not be contacted for comment as his phone rang unanswered and attempts to get hold of Mlonzi were unsuccessful.

DA MP and shadow minister of public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia said this was yet another example of how the ANC was “structurally prevented from taking a strong stance against corruption”.

“This is because the ANC has always been one of the main benefactors of the corruption and maladministration at SOEs,” said Cachalia.

“The DA calls for Ms Thandi Marah to be summoned to testify before the Zondo commission of inquiry.”

“All corrupt officials at SOEs need to be made aware there is no place to hide for looters as the DA seeks to ensure, via the Zondo commission, that all those implicated be held fully accountable.”

