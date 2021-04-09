2 minute read
9 Apr 2021
5:15 am
Politics
Politics | Premium

Youth task team: ANC’s new battleground?

The team is led by Nonceba Mhlauli as convenor and Joy Maimela as coordinator.

Nonceba Mhlauli. Picture: MYANC
A restructured ANC national youth task team (NYTT) dominated by young blood has been unveiled but the new structure could be used as a factional tool, like its predecessor. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who announced the new NYTT members yesterday, said the team had been given a twin task: to mobilise the youth behind the ANC banner and to champion the youth’s interests. The team is led by Nonceba Mhlauli as convenor and Joy Maimela as coordinator. Magashule said the young members from old NYTT structure had been retained in the new structure, while the older ANC national executive committee...

