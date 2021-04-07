 
 
‘Betrayed’ Jacob Zuma outs ANC cadre pact

Politics 3 hours ago

Political analyst, Xolani Dube says in the nine years Zuma had been president, he protected the ANC by not exposing the corruption being committed by fellow ANC leaders.

Eric Naki
07 Apr 2021
05:00:35 AM
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa during the announcement of new party leadership at the ANC national conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on 18 December2017 in Soweto. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Former president Jacob Zuma’s “left dry” letter of concern to the ANC top six should not just be ignored, it should be scrutinised because it exposes the rot within the ANC and an “unwritten pact” among its leaders to protect one another in case of trouble with the law, say political analysts. In a letter to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, containing notes from a meeting with the ANC top six, Zuma accused the party of failing to support him in his fight with the judiciary. He claimed his “comrades” instead “looked the other way” or participated in “stripping me naked”...

