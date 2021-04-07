‘Betrayed’ Jacob Zuma outs ANC cadre pact

Former president Jacob Zuma’s “left dry” letter of concern to the ANC top six should not just be ignored, it should be scrutinised because it exposes the rot within the ANC and an “unwritten pact” among its leaders to protect one another in case of trouble with the law, say political analysts. In a letter to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, containing notes from a meeting with the ANC top six, Zuma accused the party of failing to support him in his fight with the judiciary. He claimed his “comrades” instead “looked the other way” or participated in “stripping me naked”...

Former president Jacob Zuma’s “left dry” letter of concern to the ANC top six should not just be ignored, it should be scrutinised because it exposes the rot within the ANC and an “unwritten pact” among its leaders to protect one another in case of trouble with the law, say political analysts.

In a letter to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, containing notes from a meeting with the ANC top six, Zuma accused the party of failing to support him in his fight with the judiciary.

He claimed his “comrades” instead “looked the other way” or participated in “stripping me naked” publicly.

According to political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga, Zuma’s statement implied there was an agreement among ANC leaders to protect one another.

He there was no clear ANC position regarding Zuma’s refusal to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. In fact, it had no position on the Zuma issue at all.

“The Zuma statement is interesting because it implies there is an agreement that the ANC members will look after each other in case they run into problems with the law,” said Mathekga.

“When he says that he is ‘left dry’, he seems to be labouring under the idea that there is an obligation to help him and that obligation has not been honoured.”

The sentiments were echoed slightly differently by another political analyst, Xolani Dube, who said, for once, the country should not look at the Zuma statement from a factional standpoint.

Zuma’s statement should be used to raise questions, including the integrity of the judiciary and the rot in the ANC.

“If we see it as rant from an old person, we will miss the point.

“We should not destroy any information, we must take it seriously – his letter takes us deep into the belly of the rot of the ANC,” Dube said.

He said the document revealed “unwritten pact” among leaders to protect each other from the law.

He said all ANC leaders were corrupt including those who pointed an accusing finger at Zuma hence they needed to protect one another.

Dube said in the nine years Zuma had been president, he protected the ANC by not exposing the corruption being committed by fellow ANC leaders even though he had information.

He maintained the old-order ANC mentality to regard the party as a liberation movement, instead of a political party operating in an open democratic society.

To him, ANC leaders should protect each other hence he expected the favour to be returned.

