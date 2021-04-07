 
 
Zuma playing ‘victim card’ and making a fatal error – analysts

Politics 3 hours ago

Former president Jacob Zuma has made it clear that he believes only a system where parliament is allowed to rule unfettered can be considered a true democracy.

Rorisang Kgosana
07 Apr 2021
05:20:38 AM
Jacob Zuma taking an oath during his inauguration as president of South Africa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 9 May 2009. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/AFP

Former president Jacob Zuma seems to be looking looks like he wants to tear up the constitution because he believes the judiciary is subverting the “will of the people”. His animus for the courts, which he claims are being used by his political enemies to persecute him, was made clear in the 23 pages of notes of what he told a meeting of the ANC top six. He made it clear he believed that only a system where parliament was allowed to rule unfettered could be considered a true democracy. Zuma has refused to acknowledge the corruption, which parliament failed...

