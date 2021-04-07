Zuma playing ‘victim card’ and making a fatal error – analysts

Zuma playing ‘victim card’ and making a fatal error – analystsPolitics 3 hours ago
Former president Jacob Zuma has made it clear that he believes only a system where parliament is allowed to rule unfettered can be considered a true democracy.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News How South Africans lost money in a bitcoin scam on Facebook
Local News Joburg proposes surcharge for all prepaid City Power customers
World Russia’s Putin allowed to stay in power until 2036
Proteas Proteas keeper De Kock escapes fake fielding charge
Opinion Here’s why it’s not true that SA roads are the most dangerous