Solomon Mahlangu’s family seek closure on his death

Siyanda Ndlovu
Struggle stalwart Solomon Mahlangu's grave. Picture: GCIS

‘For us, as a family, it is always a sombre moment, we will always reflect on that and also the brutality that goes with it,’ says prince George Mahlangu

Late struggle stalwart Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu’s family want to have his case reopened and tried again, seeking the full truth behind his death.

Speaking to the media at the wreath-laying and commemoration ceremony, the family’s prince George Mahlangu said that each year the struggle icon is commemorated it becomes a sombre moment for the family as it still seeks closure.

“For us as a family it is always a sombre moment every time we commemorate kalusha’s execution by the apartheid government. It is a sombre moment because the apartheid regime could not even afford us as a family an opportunity to bury our loved one in a dignified way,” said Mahlangu.

“We will always reflect on that and also the brutality that goes with it.”

“We would like to indicate that as a family we would like to reopen the case of Kalushi so the whole country can know the truth because often the story is not told in its fullest context. As a family we intend to reopen the case so that it can be retried and we can have closure.”

The commemoration of the life and time of Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu was led by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on Tuesday.

it included a visit to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Tshwane where Mahlangu was hanged 42 years ago.

