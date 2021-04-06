 
 
Ace Magashule has nothing up his sleeve – political analyst

Politics

Magashule is hurting his own campaign by relying on radical economic transformation (RET) leaders, say analysts.

Eric Naki
06 Apr 2021
05:25:55 AM
Ace Magashule has nothing up his sleeve – political analyst

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will be committing political suicide if he challenges Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency in future and forming a breakaway party was not the best option either – as he could find himself in the political wilderness. This was the view of political analyst Professor Sethulego Matebesi, who said breaking away from the ANC did not guarantee support for any leader. Even an ANC president who might break away would struggle to muster enough votes at national elections. Another analyst, Zakhele Ndlovu, said trying to establish a splinter party would be futile for Magashule. Ndlovu said...

