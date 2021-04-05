Politics 5.4.2021 08:45 am

Carl Niehaus denies nationwide shutdowns in support of Ace Magashule

Citizen reporter
Carl Niehaus denies nationwide shutdowns in support of Ace Magashule

Carl Niehaus outside the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, 25 March 2021. A group of ANC members protested in support of Zuma ahead of the courts desision on whether he was in contempt of a previous ruling, whilst a bigger group of protestors from Action SA and Move One Million counter protested. Picture: Neil McCartney

A Sunday report suggested that Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma’s allies want the shutdowns to coincide with the step aside 30-day period given to Magashule.

After Sunday reports that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s supporters were reportedly planning a series of shutdowns this week against the national executive committee’s (NEC) decision for members to step aside when facing corruption or serious crimes within 30 days or face suspension, Carl Niehaus has rejected the report.

City Press reported that Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma’s allies want the shutdowns to coincide with the 30-day period given to Magashule and other party leaders by the NEC to voluntarily step aside pending the finalisation of their cases.

Niehaus the leader of the radical economic transformation (RET) group in Gauteng and Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) spokesperson denied that himself or group members are involved in any type of shutdown, Jaracanda reported. He said he does not know where the story originated from but that the intent was to cause “division” and “factionalism.”

Niehaus added, however, that the meeting planned for Saturday with the ANC as reported was cancelled, not because of a warning by the party, as claimed by City Press.

READ NEXT: Magashule’s supporters want to shutdown SA over ANC ‘step aside’ rule – report

Niehaus further tweeted that the report was “malicious”, “fake news” and comparing the report to apartheid propaganda.

Magashule told the NEC, the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, he would use the time to consult with party former leaders on its “step aside” rules.

He is currently out on R200,000 bail on 21 charges of fraud and corruption for his alleged role in the multimillion-rand asbestos audit tender scandal in the Free State.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Magashule’s supporters want to shutdown SA over ANC ‘step aside’ rule – report 4.4.2021
Daily news update: SANDF to evacuate citizens stranded in Moz, Magashule ‘busy consulting’ 3.4.2021
Magashule ‘busy consulting’, says ANC’s Mashatile 2.4.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Proteas Bavuma leads Proteas to victory over Pakistan

Local News Dunoon shack dwellers build their own sewage system

South Africa Gauteng Traffic Police expecting high traffic volumes on Monday

Road tests Ford Ranger 2.2 XL Sport has inside lane on Toyota Hilux

Columnists Wayde is back, and he’s going to be tough to beat


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition