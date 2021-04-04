Magashule’s supporters want to shutdown SA over ANC ‘step aside’ rule – report

Following the ANC’s decision that all party members who are charged with corruption or serious crimes must step aside within 30 days or face suspension, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s supporters are reportedly planning a series of shutdowns across the country this week against the national executive committee’s (NEC) decision.

The City Press reported on Sunday that Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma’s allies want the shutdowns to coincide with the 30-day period given to Magashule and other party leaders by the NEC to voluntarily step aside pending the finalisation of their cases.

Magashule told the NEC, the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, he would use the time to consult with party former leaders on its “step aside” rules.

The ANC secretary-general is out on R200,000 bail on 21 charges of fraud and corruption for his alleged role in the multimillion-rand asbestos audit tender scandal in the Free State.

The City Press reported that among the demands by Magashule’s backers are that the ANC should recall President Cyril Ramaphosa from office and his Cabinet.

This is contrary to the NEC’s directive on Monday that all ANC members should rally around the “step aside” decision “and not to engage in any acts of indiscipline, including through mobilisation or public statements that undermine implementation of the [2017 Nasrec] conference resolution”.

The so-called radical economic transformation (RET) faction that has been associated with Magashule is reportedly calling for the disruption of “key points”.

“We must block national roads, metro roads, all access roads to and from business hubs, and those access points coming to and from their rich suburbs,” a circular being distributed among the REF group was quoted.

The circular apparently urges MK veterans, ANC RET forces and other organisations to join the #CRMMustFall shutdown.

