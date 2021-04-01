 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Luthuli House radicals ‘won’t go quietly’, say political analysts

Politics 1 hour ago

Professor Dirk Kotze cautioned against gagging the RET group from expressing their views, saying that would interfere with internal party democracy.

Eric Naki
01 Apr 2021
07:22:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Luthuli House radicals ‘won’t go quietly’, say political analysts

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule headlines the list of people who may face such a consequence following corruption allegations emanating from his time as theFree State premier. Picture: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

The radical economic transformation (RET) forces within Luthuli House are not finished – they might lie low and later emerge in a disguised form. But the space to operate is getting narrower, say political experts. Professor Dirk Kotze from the University of South Africa said although the RET group had been gagged by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC national executive committee (NEC), and prohibited from operating out of Luthuli House, the group was unlikely to give up the fight because that could result in their demise. ALSO READ: ‘Me worry?’ – Magashule says he’s not stressed about ANC ultimatum...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
ANC must own their ‘Jacob Zuma mistake’ 1.4.2021
Daily news update: Magashule ally takes hit, Presidency gets woman DG, Bafana coach post 1.4.2021
ANC FS conference that elected Magashule ally declared unlawful 31.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dudu Gumede: much more than a colleague

Africa All SA citizens in Mozambique successfully evacuated

Protests SAA pilots’ unusual demand: ‘Retrench us’

Parliament Two MPs to be suspended without pay over EFF-Gordhan fracas

Politics ‘Me worry?’ – Magashule says he’s not stressed about ANC ultimatum

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.