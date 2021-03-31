 
 
Opposition parties want elections to go ahead amid Covid-19 fears

Politics 12 mins ago

Cope has suggested that the EFF and ANC could be scant on donations at the moment to fund their campaigns, hence their need to postpone municipal elections.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
31 Mar 2021
08:00:54 PM
Picture: Neil McCartney

Opposition parties want this year’s local government election to go ahead amid fears that Covid-19 would pose a threat to its integrity. This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema reiterated the party’s support for the proposal to postpone, which was made by the Independent Electoral Commission last year. The ANC and the EFF want the polls to be moved and combined with the 2024 general election. But the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Congress of the People (Cope) have rejected the proposal, advocating for this year’s election to go ahead as planned. ALSO READ: ‘New era...

