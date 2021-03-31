 
 
What next for Ace Magashule?

Politics 3 hours ago

He must now decide, say analysts, whether to enrage his supporters by complying with the NEC order and thereby painting himself as a martyr, or continuing to remain defiant.

Eric Naki
31 Mar 2021
05:00:43 AM
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule may be out on his own after being ordered by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to step aside, but he may use his 30-day “grace period” to mobilise his supporters – and those of Jacob Zuma – to launch a counterattack on the party leadership. That one-month hiatus could be a watershed moment in the history of the movement because it could determine whether it breaks apart or stays together. Magashule must now decide, say political analysts, whether to further enrage his supporters by complying with the NEC order and thereby painting himself as a...

