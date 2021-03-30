 
 
Suspending Magashule could have a domino effect

Magashule was criminally charged with corruption and fraud over R200 million graft in the Free State asbestos roofing project and is out on bail.

Eric Naki
30 Mar 2021
05:33:00 AM
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images.

ANC insiders are talking of “blood on the floor” as the push for secretary-general Ace Magashule to go intensified – but with a strong counterattack from his backers at the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting yesterday. “It is blood on the floor… it’s tough. We will see who wins this,” said a source. The NEC extended its meeting after disagreement on whether he should step aside. ALSO READ: ANC NEC meeting: Magashule and others must step aside in 30 days But insiders say the Thuma Mina camp is not relenting in their demand for Magashule’s head. But they were...

