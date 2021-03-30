Suspending Magashule could have a domino effect

Suspending Magashule could have a domino effectPolitics 3 hours ago
Magashule was criminally charged with corruption and fraud over R200 million graft in the Free State asbestos roofing project and is out on bail.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Africa South Africans may be among Moz insurgents
Africa Four South African expatriates alive after Moz insurgent attacks
Covid-19 The anguish of Covid survivors: Taste and smell gone forever?
Environment WATCH: Baboon on the loose in Joburg suburbs
Business News Ships diverting to Cape of Good Hope as megaship still stuck in Suez