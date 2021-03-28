Politics 28.3.2021 02:55 pm

DA elects Francois Rodgers as new KZN leader

Citizen reporter
Francois Rodgers has been elected as the new KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader. Picture: Supplied

This follows an elective congress in the province.

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has elected Francois Rodgers as the new provincial leader.

Chris Pappas will serve as his deputy.

“We are proud to have successfully hosted the congress under strict lockdown regulations using a combination of online and in person congress options,” Rodgers said in a statement.

“The election of candidates was free and fair, displaying true democracy at work. We are pleased with the good-spirited contestation, demonstrating a firm and sincere commitment to democratic principles within the DA in KZN.”

Also elected during the congress was Dean Macpherson as KZN Chairperson and Deputy Chairpersons, Sithembiso Ngema, Shehana Kajee and Elma Rabe.
