DA elects Francois Rodgers as new KZN leader

The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal has elected Francois Rodgers as the new provincial leader.

Chris Pappas will serve as his deputy.

This follows an elective congress in the province.

“We are proud to have successfully hosted the congress under strict lockdown regulations using a combination of online and in person congress options,” Rodgers said in a statement.

“The election of candidates was free and fair, displaying true democracy at work. We are pleased with the good-spirited contestation, demonstrating a firm and sincere commitment to democratic principles within the DA in KZN.”

Also elected during the congress was Dean Macpherson as KZN Chairperson and Deputy Chairpersons, Sithembiso Ngema, Shehana Kajee and Elma Rabe.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.