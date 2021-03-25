Magashule, RET allies ‘bandits’ hell-bent on defying state

A reference by ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Joel Netshitenzhe to the ANC’s Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction as the Savimbis and Dhlakamas of South Africa, is correct, because their behaviour is banditry like that of former rebel leaders. Political analyst Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana said it was not out of line for Netshitenzhe, in an opinion piece on Daily Maverick, to use the analogy to describe the actions of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his RET allies. Ndletyana said it’s what they were – “bandits” hell-bent of defying the state. Netshitenzhe attacked Magashule saying his claim that the Democratic...

A reference by ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Joel Netshitenzhe to the ANC’s Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction as the Savimbis and Dhlakamas of South Africa, is correct, because their behaviour is banditry like that of former rebel leaders.

Political analyst Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana said it was not out of line for Netshitenzhe, in an opinion piece on Daily Maverick, to use the analogy to describe the actions of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his RET allies. Ndletyana said it’s what they were – “bandits” hell-bent of defying the state.

Netshitenzhe attacked Magashule saying his claim that the Democratic Alliance (DA) was enemy of the National Democratic Revolution contradicted ANC strategy and tactics document 2007 and post 1994 debates to regard other organisations as mere opponents rather than enemies and must be engaged.

“This is not unexpected, the source of counter-revolutiondoes not only lie outside of the ANC, but within the party. The activities of people like Magashule and the RET had come to a point where they lend themselves to this charaterisation that Netshitenzhe is talking about,” Ndletyana said.

“Former president Jacob Zuma, Magashule and the RET’s non-recognition of state authority suggested they were counter-revolutionary.

“You cannot continue with a situation where some don’t recognise the decisions of the party because ideally once the organisation had taken a decision, everybody follows that,” Ndletyana said.

This sentiment was mildly sounded by another analyst, Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, from Stellenbosch University, who said while he could not vouch for Netshitenzhe’s characterisation of the RET faction as such, “I understand where he comes from”.

But he said Magashule acted rebelliously to instruct ANC MPs to vote against the DA motion in parliament last week to set up an inquiry on the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office.

This was before the ANC NEC pronounced its position. But later the party top six ordered the politicians to support it.

Breakfast said Netshitenzhe is right to call Magashule out for making statement that contradicted party policy.

He said the RET was a source of populism and its populist strategy was aimed to mobilise so as to maintain power.

Yesterday ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom was the latest to attack the RET, saying they were campaigning for Magashule to be the next ANC president.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.