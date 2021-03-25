 
 
Magashule, RET allies ‘bandits’ hell-bent on defying state

Politics

On Wednesday ANC NEC member Derek Hanekom was the latest to attack the RET, saying they were campaigning for Magashule to be the next ANC president.

Eric Naki
25 Mar 2021
05:30:43 AM
Magashule, RET allies ‘bandits’ hell-bent on defying state

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

A reference by ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Joel Netshitenzhe to the ANC’s Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction as the Savimbis and Dhlakamas of South Africa, is correct, because their behaviour is banditry like that of former rebel leaders. Political analyst Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana said it was not out of line for Netshitenzhe, in an opinion piece on Daily Maverick, to use the analogy to describe the actions of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his RET allies. Ndletyana said it’s what they were – “bandits” hell-bent of defying the state. Netshitenzhe attacked Magashule saying his claim that the Democratic...

