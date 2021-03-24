Sharpeville massacre survivors feel betrayed by government

Sharpeville massacre survivors feel betrayed by governmentPolitics 22 mins ago
Sharpeville survivors say continued inequality is a betrayal of those who died and renaming 21 March was like spitting on their graves.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites
Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?
Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano
General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’
Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated